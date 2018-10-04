Cultural and Sports Festival of Schoolchildren of Caspian States kicks off on the Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

The Cultural and Sports Festival of Schoolchildren of the Caspian States has kicked off in the national tourist zone “Avaza”.

School teams from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia participate in the festival. More than two hundred participants have been accommodated at the comfortable children's Cultural and Recreational Center “Daýanç” (Support).

The program of the one-week festival provides for competitions in six sports - belt wrestling, futsal, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, table tennis and chess.

In addition, the festival participants will have an opportunity to demonstrate their art skills within the framework of the art festival.

As part of the cultural program, the guests of the festival will learn more of the history and the sights of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a welcome message to the participants of the cultural and sports forum. The head of state expressed confidence that the festival would strengthen the relations of friendship, fraternity and humanism between nations, contribute to the popularization of the national culture and be forever remembered by the participants as a wonderful and joyful holiday.

