Conference on transport and logistics opens on Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

An international conference titled “Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan” has started in the Turkmen national tourist zone “Avaza”. The transport and logistics forum has been organized by “Heavy World” company, one of the world leaders in the field of heavy and oversized cargo transportation, jointly with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen Logistics Association (TLA).

Another Turkmen freight forwarding company, Yuk Ulag Merkezi (Center for Freight Transport), acts as a general sponsor of the forum.

More than 100 delegates from Turkmenistan, Russia, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Estonia, Saudi Arabia and other countries participate in the transport forum.

The conference aims to discuss the development of cooperation in the field of aviation, rail, sea, road and multimodal freight services.

As part of the forum, the participants visited the international sea port of Turkmenbashi to get acquainted with the equipment, loading, unloading and warehousing operations, as well as freight forwarding services.

