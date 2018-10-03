International Book Forum kicks off in Ashgabat

The XII international exhibition of printed products and the scientific conference “The Book is the Way to Cooperation and Progress” opened in Ashgabat. The book forum has been organized by the State Publishing Service and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

About 150 representatives of the printing industry, business and literary circles from 22 countries participate in the international exhibition. They represent about 100 publishing houses and printing companies from Russia, the U.S., Belarus, Ukraine, Great Britain, Poland, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

The delegations consist of well-known writers, translators, painters and journalists, as well as representatives of major scientific and educational institutions of printing art.

The exhibition presents fiction, scientific works, textbooks, dictionaries, historical books, children's publications, etc.

The largest book pavilion at the exhibition belongs to Turkmenistan. Other than state-owned publishing enterprises, about 50 private Turkmen companies operate in this area. The books by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov occupy a central place at the Turkmen pavilion.

The Russian book pavilion is very much popular among visitors of the exhibition. About 40 Russian publishing companies, mainly from the regions, take part in the book forum. Some 3.5 thousand books brought to Ashgabat by Russian publishing houses will be donated to the Turkmen State Publishing Service at the end of the exhibition.

The scientific conference “The Book is the Way to Cooperation and Progress” started in the second half of the day as part of the international book exhibition. The conference participants discussed aspects of development of the publishing business and issues related to the enhancement of international cooperation in this field.

