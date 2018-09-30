President of Turkmenistan addresses 73rd session of the UN General Assembly

As part of his working visit to New York, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov delivered a speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. The head of state outlined Ashgabat’s vision of the key problems of our time and ways of their resolution.

In particular, the Turkmen leader touched on the issues related to the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, development of a special UN program for the Aral Sea, development of cooperation in the Caspian Sea, water and energy problems of Central Asia and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that the current session of the UN General Assembly is taking place against the background of complex trends in international politics.

He stressed that despite the efforts of the international community, above all the UN, the situation in many regions of the globe remains complicated, the number of conflict prone areas grows and, at the same time, the general level of trust and mutual understanding of the ways and prospects for global development diminishes.

“In these circumstances, the need for ensuring universal, lasting and long-term security becomes all the more evident and urgent, imposing on each state the responsibility for the fate of the world,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

According to the Turkmen leader, the UN is called upon to play the main and decisive role in preserving the foundations of the international order based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, peaceful and political dialogue, and the validity of this mission cannot be doubted. “The UN is the only universal international organization designed to ensure multilateral cooperation to strengthen international security and sustainable development,” the head of state said.

The President of Turkmenistan also stressed that the current session of the UN General Assembly should help overcome the crisis of confidence and strengthen mutual understanding among member states. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan put forward an initiative to proclaim the year of 2019 the year of peace and trust.

“Our initiative provides for development of specific measures aimed at reducing tensions, peaceful, political and diplomatic resolution of disputes and conflicts and adoption of responsible and reasonable decisions,” Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov said.

