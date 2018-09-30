|30.09.18 09:24
President of Turkmenistan holds talks with UN Secretary-General
As part of his working visit to New York, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
The sides discussed issues related to development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN, noting Turkmenistan’s active role in addressing the key problems of our time.
A lot of the discussion focused on neutral Turkmenistan’s contribution to the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, socio-economic revival of this neighboring country and aspiration to resolve the Afghan problem by peaceful, politico-diplomatic means.
The sides also discussed issues related to saving the Aral Sea and improving the environmental situation in the Aral Sea zone.
