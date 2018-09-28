Independence Day celebrated with military parade and festive procession in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan’s Independence Day was celebrated in Ashgabat with a military parade and a festive procession. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the festivities.

As part of the military parade, the mechanized columns of various types of troops fitted with modern equipment and weapons passed in front of the festively decorated stands. Military and law enforcement helicopters and aircrafts flew over the central square. The military parade finished with the performance by the model orchestra of the armed forces of Turkmenistan.

The military parade was followed by the festive procession of representatives of public association, various state-owned and non-governmental organizations, as well as regions of Turkmenistan. Passing before the stands, theater and folklore groups presented theatrical performances on various topics of history of the Turkmen people.

In the evening, a musical concert marking Independence Day was held in the square in front of the cultural and entertainment center “Älem” (Universe). Popular Turkmen artists, folklore and dance groups performed in the concert. The concert concluded with colorful fireworks in the sky of Ashgabat.

The festive events in celebration of the 27th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence were held in all regions of the country.

