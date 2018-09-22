Two new books by President of Turkmenistan presented in Ashgabat

Two new books by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov were presented in Ashgabat. The presentation of the second volume of the book “Turkmenistan is the Heart of the Great Silk Road” took place at the Palace of Mukams and the Public Organizations Center, while the presentation of the book “Towards the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan” was held at the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management.

The presentations were attended by government officials, representatives of the scientific community, political parties, public associations, the mass media, cultural figures and student youth.

The second volume of the book “Turkmenistan is the Heart of the Great Silk Road” consists of two parts – “From Jeyhun to Khazar” and “Routes from South to North”. Each of these parts includes three chapters describing the specific sections of the Great Silk Road in the territory of Turkmenistan. In fact, they offer a review of cities-fortresses and monuments in the Turkmen land, presenting the geography of medieval caravan routes that for thousands of years connected large and small towns and villages. A special part of the new work by the head of state reflects on the Turkmen people’s contribution to the development of world culture.

The second book by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov "Towards the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan” is an analytical review of the country's development in the light of the process of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals were adopted by all UN member states in September 2015 as the main component of the Agenda for Sustainable Development until 2030.

The new book outlines the strategic tasks and priorities of the domestic and foreign policies of Turkmenistan, as well as the successes achieved following the implementation of Turkmenistan's international initiatives.

The new book is another evidence of the great importance attached by Turkmenistan to cooperation with the UN, as an active participant in the process of consolidation of efforts for development of the coordinated approach to address pressing issues such as strengthening of peace and security and achievement of SDGs at the regional and global level.

