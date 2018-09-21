New tenants move in 144 new flats in Ashgabat ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Two new high-rise apartment houses with a total of 144 flats were commissioned in the Mir-7/3 housing estate in Ashgabat ahead Independence Day celebrations.

New tenants moved in the flats with improved layout. The total area and positioning of rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a hallway and utility rooms meet the requirements of comfort and coziness. The modern quality built-in furniture has been manufactured by Turkmenistan’s manufacturers. A variety of other household appliances is of foreign origin.

There are children and sports grounds as well as facilities for cultural activities in the territory adjoining the new apartment houses.

