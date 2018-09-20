|20.09.18 10:19
Exhibition of Turkmenistan’s economic achievements kicks off in Ashgabat
The exhibition of Turkmenistan’s economic achievements has started in Ashgabat on the eve of the country’s Independence Day. The main exhibition of the year aims to demonstrate the successes of Turkmenistan’s economy.
The exhibition acquaints visitors with the pace of development of Turkmenistan’s energy industry, oil, gas, construction sectors, transport, communications, textile industry and other branches of the national economy.
