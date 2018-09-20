Humanitarian Association of World Turkmens holds XXI conference in Ashgabat

The Humanitarian Association of World Turkmens (HAWT) held its XXI conference in Ashgabat ahead of Turkmenistan's Independence Day. The forum was attended by the representatives of Turkmen diasporas living in foreign countries, as well as the delegates from all the regions of Turkmenistan.

The conference heard the report on the work of the Humanitarian Association of World Turkmens. According to the report, 27 GATM offices operate in 14 countries of the world accounting for over three hundred collective and hundreds of individual members, including about 400 in foreign countries.

The conference stressed that consolidation of compatriots, worldwide popularization of the history, culture, traditions and customs of the Turkmen people remain the main areas of the GATM work. The conference noted the Association’s role in developing international cooperation and implementing Turkmenistan’s peace-loving policy and progressive initiatives. As part of the conference, the GATM activists were awarded the letters of commendation. The conference concluded with a festive concert.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a welcome message to the participants of the XXI conference of the Humanitarian Association of World Turkmens. The head of state noted that Turkmen ancestors had to leave their native land for various reasons. Nevertheless, they always remembered their historical homeland, believing that the fatherland is the most valuable thing in life.

The Turkmen leader expressed confidence that the forum, which was held on the eve of the 27th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, would be of great importance in consolidating the world Turkmens and strengthening partnership relations in various fields.

