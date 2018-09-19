President of Turkmenistan awards Turkmen team prizewinners, participants of "Amul-Hazar-2018” rally

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the official ceremony of awarding the Turkmen team prizewinners and participants of the international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018.” Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state congratulated the national team on good performance in the rally that proved to be a great success for the whole country. Addressing the sportsmen, the President of Turkmenistan noted that their results and victories contributed to the strengthening of the country’s reputation in international sports, demonstrated the successes and achievements of the country and the right path of national development.

According to the Turkmen leader, it is important to continue improving the process of raising high-class sportsmen, trainers and other sport professionals to enhance the competitiveness of Turkmen sports. The head of state stressed that development of the human capacity, preservation and improvement of health of citizens and upbringing of the younger generation is the ultimate goal of reforms.

Expressing satisfaction with the outcome of “Amul-Hazar-2018” rally, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the Turkmen team deserves to take part in motor racing that will be repeated in the country on May 5-12 next year. Then, the head of state signed the decree and the resolution on awarding those sportsmen who excelled in the rally.

By the presidential decree, members of two Turkmen crews that won bronze medals in the rally were awarded new cars. By the presidential resolution, a group of support staff and sportsmen who took active part in the international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” were awarded commemorative budges.

Then, the President of Turkmenistan announced a decision on the transfer of sports car N 100 that he used at the prequalification stage of the rally to the Center of Motor Sport of the Ministry of Interior. The head of state also handed a special award of “Africa Eco Race” and a sports outfit that he used at the prequalification stage of the rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” to the Turkmen Sport Museum.

