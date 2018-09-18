“Garabogazkarbamid” plant for production of carbamide from natural gas inaugurated in Turkmenistan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has inaugurated “Garabogazkarbamid” plant for production of urea fertilizers from natural gas in the city of Garabogaz on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.

The region’s largest investment project has been implemented by the Japanese-Turkish consortium consisting of Mitsubishi Corporation and Gap Inşaat. Given its designed capacity, the plant is expected to produce 1,155 million tons of carbamide fertilizers that will be exported by sea.

To this end, a wharf has been reconstructed and a three-kilometer conveyor belt has been built in Garabogaz. In the future, the plant is expected to bring the output of urea to 2 million tons per year.

