International rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” comes to close

The international rally “Amul-Khazar 2018”, a grandiose project initiated by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, successfully finished in the National Tourist Zone “AVAZA”, where an official welcoming ceremony was organized for the rally participants.

The route of the rally-raid “Amul-Hazar-2018” ran along the historic Great Silk Road. The rally is regarded as Asia’s largest off-road race in terms of its scale and significance. The competition brought together professional sportsmen and fans of one of the most exciting sports from France, Spain, Russia, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, the Czech Republic, Britain and other countries. Turkmenistan was represented by 15 crews in different racing categories. According to experts, the young Turkmen team showed good results.

Starting their race from the ancient settlement of Amul on the bank of Amu Darya river, the racers covered more than 1500 kilometers across the country from east to west, having faced the most difficult special stages in the open spaces of the Karakum desert.

A special 203-km long stage was the fifth and final stretch of the rally-raid that finished on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

In the evening, an official ceremony of awarding the winners of the rally was held at the park of fountains in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza”. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Director of the International Rally Raid “Africa Eco Race” Jean-Louis Schlesser handed the awards to the sportsmen.

The rally winners were awarded special prizes, including sets of commemorative coins “Amul-Hazar-2018” and gift sets of national Turkmen clothing.

The Spanish crew of Nani Roma, the Belarusian MAZ crew of Sergey Vyazovich, the Kazakh crew of Kirill Chernenkov and the French crews of Thierry Pitavy and Ivan-Pierre celebrated victory in their vehicle categories.

The silver medals of the race went to the crews of Miroslav Zapletal and Ayrat Mardeyev (KAMAZ), French crew of Herve Dirce, Kazakh crew of Marat Abikayev and British crew of Harry Hunt.

Two Turkmen crews of Khodzhaguly Annamammedov and Gaigysyz Akmyradov, as well as the crew of Dmitry Sotnikov (KAMAZ), the French crew of Jean-Claude Rufier and the Dutch crew of Gert Jean Van Der Valk were awarded bronze medals.

Taking the awards from the hands of the President of Turkmenistan, the rally participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to come to Turkmenistan and take part in the rally. In his turn, Jean-Louis Schlesser thanked the Turkmen leader for his support in organizing and holding the rally, as well as for the wonderful gifts to the rally winners in good memory of Turkmenistan.

The award ceremony was followed by the festive concert. It culminated with the spectacular firework that lit up the sky above the Caspian coast with colored lights.

