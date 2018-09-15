Competition in truck class tightens in “Amul-Hazar-2018” rally

The fourth, semi-final stage of “Amul-Hazar-2018” rally has come to end. The rally participants reached the last pit stop “Sport Meydançasy” (Sports Site).

The situation is more or less clear in the SUVs class before the last stage. The Spanish crew of Nani Roma and Alex Haro feels comfortable with a good lead. They left the nearest competitors 1 hour 4 minutes behind, and if nothing serious (breakdown) happens, they will most likely win the race.

However, in the truck class, the competition has become tight. In fact, Sergei Vyazovich’s crew of the Belarusian team “MAZ-SPORT auto” won the fourth stage of the rally and significantly shortened the lag from the leader crew of Ayrat Mardeyev of the Russian team “Kamaz-master”. So, in the truck class, everything will be decided on the fifth, finishing line of the rally.

