International rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” kicks off in Turkmenistan

The international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” has kicked off in Lebap province. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov covered 9 km in the qualification race - a prologue - on a sport car under number 100, thus giving the start to the rally.

After the race, the head of the state talked to Director of the International Rally Raid “Africa Eco Race” Jean-Louis Schlesser, who is one of “Amul-Hazar-2018” rally organizers. The Turkmen leader wished all the crews the success and victory in the rally.

“Sport is always good, because it brings peoples and countries closer to each other, meaning stability and peace all over the world. I believe that the current competitions that brought together many sportsmen from different countries is a great event,” the Turkmen leader said.

Then, the first stage of the rally began. The distance is 247 kilometers. The rally cars accounting for 83 crews lined up at the start of the first high-speed section and set off at equal intervals.

Four pit stops have been set up for racing cars, including “Mary” in Mary province, “Garagum Ýalkymy” (Radiance of the Karakum) in Akhal province, “Altyn Asyr Türkmen Köli” (Turkmen Lake Altyn Asyr) in Dashoguz province and “Sport Meydançasy" (Sport Site) in Balkan province.

The entire racetrack is 1571 km long. The race will finish at the National Tourist Zone “Avaza” on September 15.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018