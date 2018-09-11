Central Bank of Turkmenistan issues commemorative coins on international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018”

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan has issued gold and silver commemorative coins, worth 100 manat each, on the eve of the start of the international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018.”

The front side of the coins features a sports car with the rally emblem above and sand dunes under it, against the background of rays of a rising sun. The State Emblem of Turkmenistan is placed in the center of the reverse side of the coins.

The commemorative coins with the diameter of 38.61 millimeters have been made of Au 916.7 high-standard gold and Ag 925 silver. The numismatic novelties weigh 39.94 and 28.28 grams respectively.

