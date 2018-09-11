Racers of international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” take part in parade in Turkmenabat

A festive parade of racers of the international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” was held in the city of Turkmenabat on the eve of the rally start. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to Lebap province, attended the event.

In his welcome speech, the head of state noted Turkmenistan’s great progress in developing motor sports over a short period. The Turkmen leader stressed that “Amul-Hazar-2018” motor racing would expose the guests to the historical and natural sights of the country and help them learn more about Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people.

Then, the participants of the international rally “Amul-Hazar-2018” took part in the festive parade. Over 80 racing crews from more than 20 countries proceeded past the special stands. The Turkmen team consisting of 15 crews wrapped up the procession.

The Director of the International Rally Raid “Africa Eco Race”, Jean-Louis Schlesser, who is one of “Amul-Hazar-2018” rally organizers, held a final briefing in the city of Turkmenabat, during which sportsmen received the latest instructions and explanations ahead of the rally start.

Jean-Louis Schlesser focused on security issues. He called on sportsmen to take care and provide mutual assistance.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018