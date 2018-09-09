First combined-cycle power plant launched in Turkmenistan

The Central Asian first combined-cycle power plant was put into operation in Mary province. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the launching ceremony.

The power station with the capacity of 1547 MW has four gas turbines with the capacity of 263.5 MW each, four heat-recovery boilers and two steam turbines with the capacity of 260 MW each.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the new power plant would help increase steady supplies of electricity to consumers in Turkmenistan and electricity exports.

The new power plant was awarded a number of certificates from international organizations. For example, the President of Turkmenistan was presented with “Environmental Safety” certificate of the American Environmental Health Foundation, “High-Tech Power Facility” certificate of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, “For Sustainability and Efficiency” certificate of the Max Planck Energy Institute.

