Turkmenistan’s publications win top prizes of prestigious international contest

Winners of the 15th International Contest among CIS countries “The Art of the Book" were awarded prizes as part of the thirty-first Moscow International Book Fair.

The contest has been held regularly since 2004 under the auspices of the Interstate Council for Cooperation in the Sphere of Periodical Press, Book Publishing, Book Distribution and Printing and the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation. The contest aims to promote the best publishing projects, increase interaction in the sphere of literature and publishing, popularize the best achievements in the field of book art and develop mutual exchange of spiritual and cultural values.

This year, more than one hundred publications competed in ten categories for the prizes of the contest "The Art of the Book." Turkmenistan was represented by four books released in 2017 that were brought to the contest by the State Publishing Service of the country. All four were awarded top prizes.

In the nomination “DIALOGUE OF CULTURES”, the book titled “Turkmenistan is the Heart of the Great Silk Road” by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov won the 1st degree Diploma and the title of the winner of the international contest.

In the nomination “MY COUNTRY”, the book titled “Arkadag's Teaching - the Basis of Health and Enthusiasm” was awarded one of the top prizes of the art contest.

In the nomination “BOOK FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH”, the colorful edition “Turkmen Folk Tales” was awarded the 2nd degree Diploma.

In the nomination “ACADEMIC LITERATURE AND EDUCATION”, the 3rd degree Diploma was awarded to the book "Gurgenj - Medieval Scientific and Cultural Center of the Orient” by Almaz Yazberdiev.

It should be noted that the State Publishing Service of Turkmenistan, being a regular participant of the international art contest among the CIS countries, has invariably been awarded high prizes, while the colorful publications about Turkmenistan have long become the country’s presentation card.

