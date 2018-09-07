Korean folk dance group gives concert in Ashgabat As part of the Week of Korean Culture, a folk dance group of the Republic of Korea gave a concert at the Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theater in Ashgabat. The Week of Korean Culture in the capital of Turkmenistan was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ashgabat. The audience warmly greeted the colorful national costumes and scenery, traditional music and original choreographic compositions of masters of Korean art. The annual cultural exchange between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea demonstrates aspiration of the peoples of the two countries for mutual study of culture, art and traditions. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

