International electric power industry forum opens in Ashgabat

The International Exhibition and Conference titled “Main Areas of Development of the Energy Industry of Turkmenistan” started in Ashgabat on the eve of Day of Workers of the Energy Industry of Turkmenistan. The exhibition and conference aim to present Turkmenistan’s electric power industry capacity, investment opportunities and development of international cooperation in electricity production and exports.

Representatives of 160 national and foreign electric power companies participate in the forum.

The International Conference “Main Areas of Development of the Energy Industry of Turkmenistan” began in the second half of the day. It brought together representatives of the ministries and departments, specialists of the scientific research institutes of Turkmenistan, as well as heads of foreign companies, experts and analysts from a number of countries.

