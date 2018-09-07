Turkmen-Austrian business forum held in Vienna

A delegation of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of state-owned enterprises and business circles of Austria took part in the Turkmen-Austrian business forum in Vienna.

The sides discussed ways to upgrade the Turkmen-Austrian relations in various areas of the economy, investment activities and high technologies. The sides also discussed prospects of increasing bilateral trade.

The sides agreed that the priority areas of partnership also include transport, logistics, construction, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, food industry.

As part of the exchange of experience in introducing modern technologies, the delegation of Turkmenistan visited Austrian enterprises, including those specializing in animal husbandry and production of meat and dairy products, processing of fruits and vegetables.

