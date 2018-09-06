Children's festival in Ashgabat celebrates upcoming Independence Day The upcoming 27th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence was celebrated in Ashgabat at the children's music and song festival called “Gems of Independence.” The contest aimed to identify gifted children to support their talent and raise the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and love of national traditions and customs. The festival brought together more than one thousand three hundred gifted children from all over the country. 15 young performers and 23 ensembles took part in the finals. The sincerity and openness of the young talents’ performance in the final gala concert impressed both adults and children spectators, who cheered the artists with the storm of applause. The winners of the festival were awarded valuable prizes and diplomas on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



