|06.09.18 10:05
Children's festival in Ashgabat celebrates upcoming Independence Day
The upcoming 27th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence was celebrated in Ashgabat at the children's music and song festival called “Gems of Independence.” The contest aimed to identify gifted children to support their talent and raise the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and love of national traditions and customs. The festival brought together more than one thousand three hundred gifted children from all over the country. 15 young performers and 23 ensembles took part in the finals.
The sincerity and openness of the young talents’ performance in the final gala concert impressed both adults and children spectators, who cheered the artists with the storm of applause. The winners of the festival were awarded valuable prizes and diplomas on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
