Turkmen farmers begin cotton harvesting

A cotton harvest campaign has started in Akhal, Lebap and Mary provinces of Turkmenistan. Given the climatic conditions of Dashoguz province, the cotton harvest campaign in this region will begin 10 days later.

This year, the target is to harvest 1,050 million tons of cotton from ​​545000 hectares using 1076 cotton harvesters. Over 2260 vehicles and 2000 tractors will be used for crop transportation to procurement stations and ginneries.

A total of 156 procurement stations and 38 ginneries stand ready to receive newly harvested cotton. Payments to farmers will be made through the branches of the State Commercial Bank "Daihanbank" (Farmers Bank).

Farmers will also have an opportunity to sell at their own discretion fiber, lint and gin motes produced of raw cotton in excess of the state order.

