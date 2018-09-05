Development of partnership in transport sector discussed in Ashgabat The Federation of Carrier and Forwarder Associations of the countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program held its ninth annual meeting in Ashgabat. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as a number of international organizations attended the meeting. The meeting participants discussed issues related to development of partnership in the transport and transit sphere within the framework of the CAREC Program. Development of trade among the regional countries, harmonization of the tariff policy and optimization of customs procedures were the focus of discussions. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

