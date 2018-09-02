Day of Knowledge and Students celebrated in Turkmenistan

Day of Knowledge and Students was widely celebrated in Turkmenistan on September 1.

Festive ceremonies marking the beginning of the new academic year were held in all secondary schools of Turkmenistan. The youngest schoolchildren – six-year-old first-graders – were the focus of celebrations. They were presented with laptops on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

This year, personal computers were donated to 146.873 thousand first-graders. The secondary schools of Turkmenistan held the first classes under the motto “Turkmenistan is the Heart of the Great Silk Road.”

In the evening, a concert was held at the Ashgabat Music and Song Center in celebration of Day of Knowledge and Students.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018