Winter wheat sowing campaign begins in Turkmenistan

A large-scale winter wheat sowing campaign began in Turkmenistan. By tradition, the start of sowing was blessed by elders. Having sown the first seeds, they passed on the symbolic sowing baton to machine operators.

The sowing area will total 760 thousand hectares in the current agro-technical season, and farmers are expected to harvest 1,600 million tons of grain from the sown fields in 2019.

More than 2,600 ploughing tractors and 7,800 tractor-cultivators of CASE, CLAAS, JOHN DEERE and BELARUS brands will be operated all over Turkmenistan in the current campaign. The departments of Daikhan Bank (Farmers Bank) will be dealing with all financial issues related to the sowing campaign.

