International construction industry forum kicks off in Ashgabat

The international exhibition "Turkmenistan’s Construction Industry 2018" and the industry-related conference "Development of Turkmenistan's Construction Industry" opened in Ashgabat. The exhibition aims to demonstrate the achievements of Turkmenistan’s construction and building materials industry, as well as development of international cooperation in the construction industry.

This year, the construction industry exhibition presented the capacity of 130 companies from 14 countries, including China, Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Austria, France, Finland, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and other countries.

The conference "Development of Turkmenistan's Construction Industry" was held as part of the exhibition with participation of the heads of the branch ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, representatives of Turkmen business, specialists of companies and enterprises of some foreign countries, journalists and students.

In their presentations, the conference participants covered the conceptual areas of development of Turkmenistan’s construction industry taking into account modern technologies and international urban development experience.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018