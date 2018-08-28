Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan holds press briefing on Aral Sea Summit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a press briefing on the results of the summit of the heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) that took place at “Avaza” National Tourist Zone. Representatives of the diplomatic missions and foreign mass media accredited in Ashgabat, as well as Turkmenistan’s mass media attended the press briefing.

The briefing focused on Turkmenistan’s initiative on establishing the UN Special Program for the Aral Sea and making it a separate area of UN work. As was reported earlier, the heads of state attending the Aral Sea Summit instructed the Executive Committee of IFAS to hold consultations with the regional states, the UN member states, the United Nations and its structures.

As the Chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea for 2017-2019, Turkmenistan will begin implementing these instructions in the near future.

