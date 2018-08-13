President of Turkmenistan attends 5th Summit of Heads of Caspian States

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, where he attended the 5th Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States.

In his speech, the President of Turkmenistan noted the great importance of the Summit for the peoples and states of the region, as it marked the completion of very complicated and painstaking work on the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

According to the Turkmen leader, it took many years for diplomats, lawyers and experts in various fields to prepare this document. They all managed to demonstrate the high level of professionalism and readiness to compromise, taking into account the interests of partners. At the same time, the political will and high degree of responsibility of the leaders of the Caspian states was the key to the overall success.

As the President of Turkmenistan stressed, the documents prepared for signing envisaged establishing a mechanism for five-sided regular consultations under the auspices of the ministries of foreign affairs. In this regard, the Turkmen leader suggested that the foreign ministries of the littoral countries should be instructed to consider issues related to the practical implementation of this provision immediately after the Summit.

Stressing that the five-sided cooperation in the Caspian Sea depends largely on the degree of involvement of the regional countries in the trade, economic and transport processes, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked the Caspian countries for supporting the initiatives on development of relevant agreements on cooperation in these areas that the Turkmen side put forward at the IV Caspian Summit.

Expressing confidence that the first Caspian Economic Forum expected in 2019 would confirm readiness of all the Caspian states to consolidate efforts in this direction, the head of state proposed to hold this forum in Turkmenistan.

Noting the fact that mutual trust between the littoral countries would strengthen the Agreement on prevention of incidents in the Caspian Sea, the President of Turkmenistan stressed that maintaining and consolidating peace and security in the Caspian Sea presents a task with no time limits. In this regard, further confidence-building measures in the Caspian Sea in the field of military activities should be developed and agreed.

"The Caspian Sea should forever become a zone of peace, good-neighborliness, mutual understanding and trust, and all issues should be solved only by peaceful means through negotiations,” the President said.

In conclusion, he once again expressed special gratitude to the heads of the littoral states for their great personal contribution to the development of good-neighborliness and cooperation in the Caspian Sea. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to hold the next Caspian Summit in Turkmenistan.

The five-sided Summit finished with the ceremony of signing the resulting documents.

To the applause of those present, the Presidents of the Caspian Five, namely Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Hasan Rukhani of Iran, Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, as a historical base document establishing the legal norms of interaction in various spheres in the Caspian Sea.

The heads of state also observed the signing of the Protocol on cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the Caspian Sea; the Protocol on cooperation in the fight against organized crime in the Caspian Sea; the Protocol on cooperation and concerted action by border agencies; as well as the Agreement on trade and economic cooperation; the Agreement on cooperation in the field of transport; the Agreement on prevention of incidents in the Caspian Sea.

The heads of Caspian state also adopted the Communique on the outcomes of the 5th Summit of the Caspian states.

At the end of the signing ceremony, the leaders of the Caspian countries made statements for the mass media.

In his statement, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke highly of the results of the Summit and stressed that there was signed the most important document, i.e. the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

Noting the active participation of all Caspian littoral states in preparation of the Convention, the Turkmen leader expressed hope for the efficient implementation of its provisions by the five-sided mechanism for political consultations under the auspices of the ministries of foreign affairs.

According to the head of state, the Protocols signed in the course of the current Summit in the field of combating terrorism, organized crime and interaction of border agencies to the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of security in the Caspian Sea will contribute to the strengthening of stability in the region.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the forthcoming Caspian Economic Forum expected in 2019. Noting that this forum should become a permanent platform for the multilateral economic dialogue with greater participation of government, business and academic circles, representatives of international organizations, the Turkmen leader suggested that it should be held on a regular basis alternately in each of the Caspian states.

Noting that transport was the most important sphere of interaction in the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen leader proposed to establish a Caspian transport and logistics center for better partnership in this area. He said the executive office of such center should be located on a rotational basis at coastal cities of each of the Caspian countries.

Concluding his statement, the President of Turkmenistan noted that in general the Summit was an important step in building the architecture of relations between the Caspian states, forming the political and legal bases for further cooperation in various areas, strengthening ties of friendship, mutual respect and sincere sympathy among the peoples of the countries of the region.

On the same day, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In the afternoon, the heads of the Caspian states took part in the ceremony of releasing young sturgeons into the Caspian Sea.

This symbolic action served as a kind of confirmation of the littoral countries’ commitment to the course of constructive partnership that prioritizes the ecological safety of the Caspian Sea and efficient use of its natural resources.

The heads of state also attended a special theatrical performance on the Caspian theme.

Later in the day, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left for his home country from the International airport of Aktau.

