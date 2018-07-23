Turkmen racers successfully embark on “Silk Road 2018” rally-raid

The Turkmen racers are currently successfully competing with the world best crews at “Silk Road 2018” rally-raid that started up in Astrakhan. A crew from Ashgabat sees the well-known international rally as a good experience ahead of their major start at the international rally-raid “Amul-Hazar 2018.”

The Turkmen crew consists of pilot Shamurad Kurbanov and navigator Serdar Mollamuradov, who represent the Turkmen motor sport on the complex seven-stage route “Astrakhan-Moscow.” It would be no exaggeration to call Shamurad Turkmenistan’s most experienced rally racer. He has regularly participated in the world biggest competitions for nearly ten years now, and he has won many prizes of the prestigious races. Shamurad is also the only Turkmen pilot who participated in the Dakar rally. Navigator Serdar Mollamuradov is also a very experienced racer and a multiple prizewinner of international competitions.

At “Silk Road 2018” rally, the Turkmen crew is driving Nissan Patrol car under number 141 in T 2.1 class of cars, which includes serial off-road vehicles with gasoline engines. Two more Nissan Patrols with mechanic crews provide technical support to the Turkmen racers.

The first two stages of the race were quite successful for the Turkmen crew, making them a leader in this class of cars. Other than ensuring their own leadership, the Turkmen racers helped Russian Dakar champion Sergei Karyakin’s crew to remain in the rally. If the Turkmen crew did not come for assistance and did not tow their car to the nearest bivouac, the Russians could have dropped out of the competition already at the first stage of the rally because of the car malfunctioning. This allowed the Russian crew to remain in the race in the “open” class of cars. Sergei Karyakin’s crew proved their champion character already at the following stage by breaking out into the leaders of this class of cars.

The second and third stages of the race along the Astrakhan-Elista-Astrakhan route are almost the most difficult in the entire race route because they make up the so-called marathon – a two-day race, in which crews cannot resort to the technical support of their teams. The track is replete with the complexities of the relief, fords and dusty areas. However, the Turkmen crew managed the first part of the marathon with confidence and retained leadership in this class of cars. After returning to Astrakhan, the “Silk Road 2018” route changes its direction to the north. Bypassing Volgograd and Lipetsk, the race will head to the Russian capital. The rally is scheduled to finish in Red Square in Moscow on July 27.

