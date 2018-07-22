Sanatorium and aqua-park inaugurated on Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

A sanatorium named Avaza and an aqua-park were ceremonially put into operation in the city of Turkmenbashi in celebration of Day of Workers of Healthcare and Medical Industry.

The nine-storey sanatorium for 200 guests is fitted with modern medical equipment providing a wide range of medical and rehabilitation services. The sanatorium offers various services such as balneotherapy, mud therapy, hydrotherapy, rehabilitation, physiotherapy, therapeutic physical training, ultrasound and others.

As for the aqua park, it is a modern complex with many water play areas. Other than winter and summer attractions, the aqua park features a shopping center, about 30 cafes and restaurants, an amphitheater with 1640 seats and a hotel.

