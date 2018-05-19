Turkmenistan celebrates Day of Constitution and National Flag

Day of Constitution and National Flag was celebrated in Turkmenistan on a large-scale. The main festive events took place in Ashgabat, including flower laying ceremonies at the Constitution Monument and the Central Flag of Turkmenistan attended by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The flower laying ceremonies were also attended by government officials, heads of the Mejlis (parliament), military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and departments, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, honorary elders, representatives of public associations, mass media and guests of Ashgabat.

Festive events marking Day of Constitution and National Flag of Turkmenistan were held in all the regions of the country.

