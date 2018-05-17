Amul-Hazar rally presented in Moscow

On May 16, the Moscow International Business Center hosted a presentation of the Amul-Hazar rally. The event brought together many experts and representatives of the mass media.

The Director of the international rally raid Africa Eco Race, legendary French racer Jean-Louis Schlesser presented the Amul-Hazar rally (the Turkmen Desert Race according to the international classification), which is to be held in Turkmenistan this autumn with the support of the French side.

The Turkmen delegation attending the presentation consisted of the officials of the ministries and departments of Turkmenistan responsible for conducting such large-scale international competition. A colorful exposition was set up in a separate hall of the International Business Center, describing the specifics of the new rally route that from now on will be one of the main international motor sport events. The exposition stands and printed materials emphasized the fact that the upcoming rally raid would become not only a grand sport event but also a symbol of Turkmenistan's commitment to the policy of development of international transit and transport corridors and establishment of multimodal routes.

The international rally Amul-Hahar is a large-scale sport project initiated by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. It will be held from 11 to 15 September 2018 along a complex route running through the Karakum Desert and other remote regions of the country. The rally will finish on the shore of the Caspian Sea. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan and other ministries and departments of the country will provide organizational support for the rally.

The team of the Africa Eco Race organizers led by Jean-Louis Schlesser will be in charge of the sport competition as a whole. In an exclusive interview with TDH news agency, the two-time winner of the Paris-Dakar rally and Director of the Africa Eco Race rally recalled with great pleasure his visit to Turkmenistan and his meeting with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov earlier this year. “I have got illustrative and very convincing evidence of the indisputable fact that Turkmenistan has elevated sports to the rank of the national policy. When the head of state himself promotes the idea of ​​sports rehabilitation of the nation, there is no doubt about the ultimate success of the reforms,” Jean-Louis Schlesser said.

“By now, the team of French specialists has completed a lot of reconnaissance and preparation work along the route of the future race”, Schleser said. The route has been divided into five sections, and each high-speed section presents many puzzles and hurdles for the pilots and navigators of the crews. The range of services provided by the French side in terms of organization and preparation of the race includes consulting, coordination, invitation of various foreign sports teams, attraction of foreign specialists for the technical support of the competition, as well as coverage of the event in the international mass media.

According to Jean-Louis Schlesser, the organizers of the competition are confident that the race will be both complex and fascinating, and it will undoubtedly be the focus of the international sports community’s attention.

