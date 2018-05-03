President of Turkmenistan holds series of meetings with guests of new Turkmenbashi Seaport opening ceremony Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a series of meetings with foreign guests attending the opening ceremony of the new Turkmenbashi Seaport. They discussed issues relating to development of cooperation in the transport and communication sector through the “new marine gates” of Turkmenistan in the Caspian Sea. The Turkmen leader received Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication of the Republic of Turkey Ahmet Arslan; Governor of Astrakhan region of Russia Alexander Zhilkin; Minister of Roads and Urban Construction of Iran Abbas Ahmad Akhund; First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Uzbekistan Temir Yollari” Achilbai Ramatov; and Head of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations Babar Badat. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

