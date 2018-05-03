|03.05.18 10:54
New Turkmenbashi Seaport receives several international awards
The new Turkmenbashi Seaport was awarded certificates and awards at a ceremony that was held as part of the international transport forum in Avaza.
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was presented with two certificates from the Guinness World Records. The first certificate notes the largest sea port located below the sea level. The second certificate recognizes the largest artificial island below the sea level, erected during the port construction, that will play a very important role in protecting migratory birds.
