National tourist zone “Avaza” hosts international transport forum

An international conference entitled “The Great Silk Road - Towards New Frontiers of Development” was held in the national tourist zone “Avaza”. It was attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The high-level forum discussed a wide range of issues on development of mutually beneficial cooperation in transport and logistics, including through the use of port infrastructure.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov delivered a key-note speech at the forum. He outlined Turkmenistan's priorities in relation to development of international partnership in the transport and communications sector.

“We are confident that the Great Silk Road revival cannot be imagined without Central Asia. It was these lands through which caravan routes passed for centuries, thus connecting civilizations, and it was here that a natural bridge between East and West emerged, turning into the center of the inter-civilization dialogue. Our task is to revive this historic predestination of Central Asia in new conditions of modernity,” the head of state said.

The Turkmen leader stressed that the point is about building extensive, complex, combined transport and transit infrastructure that would cover the continental Eurasia with access to the sea terminals of the Black Sea and Baltic regions, South and South-East Asia and the Middle East. The head of state noted the special importance of the new seaport in the city of Turkmenbashi that goes far beyond the national level.

“The commissioning of the new seaport opens up greater prospects for cooperation with international and regional structures. Turkmenistan is ready to discuss various aspects and directions of such cooperation with partners from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, ECO,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said. He invited these structures to establish close interaction in the transport sector.

A Declaration was adopted on the outcomes of the international forum “The Great Silk Road - Towards New Frontiers of Development.” It reflected the participants’ aspiration for a new impetus in the interstate and interregional relations, better cooperation in creating a modern global transport system that meets the interests of common development.

