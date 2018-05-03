President of Turkmenistan inaugurates new Turkmenbashi International Seaport

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has inaugurated the new Turkmenbashi International Seaport on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian.

The total area of ​​the seaport exceeds 1,358 million square meters and the total length of the pier is 3600 meters, making it possible to serve several cargo and passenger vessels at a time.

The new seaport boasts ferry, passenger and container terminals, as well as a shipbuilding and ship-repair yard.

In addition to the berthing facilities, there are many coastal infrastructure facilities, including transport facilities such as roads with overpasses with a total length of more than 3,9 thousand meters and railway tracks stretching for some 30 thousand meters.

The average capacity of the new seaport is about 17 million tons of cargo, excluding petroleum products. It can serve 300 thousand passengers, 75 thousand trucks and 400 thousand containers a year.

As for the engineering “stuffing” of the new seaport, it is equipped with modern software and hardware systems to ensure safety and efficiency of navigation and cargo transportation, as well as environmental protection.

After the inauguration of the seaport, the head of state together with the ceremony participants watched a multimedia show with special effects and laser technology. The show is based on Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s motto “Turkmenistan is the heart of the Great Silk Road.”

Later, the President of Turkmenistan viewed the new seaport and acquainted himself with its main operations.

In conclusion, the head of state made a memorable entry in the Book of Honored Guests, expressing confidence that the new seaport will give an additional powerful impetus to the economic growth of Turkmenistan, development of industrial and transport infrastructure of the region, creation of new jobs and attraction of investments in the Turkmen economy.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018