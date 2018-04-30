Turkmen Horse Day celebrated on grand scale in Turkmenistan

Turkmen Horse Day was celebrated on a grand scale in Turkmenistan. The International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Center near Ashgabat was the venue of major festive events attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

On this day, dozens of horses demonstrated their best sports qualities in seven races at different distances. The winners of six races were awarded cash prizes worth 20 thousand US dollars. The winning jockey in the seventh race for the Grand Prix was awarded a cash prize worth 30 thousand US dollars.

Celebrations on the occasion of Turkmen Horse Day were held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018