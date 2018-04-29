Turkmenistan holds international beauty contest of Akhal-Teke horses

The Turkmen Horse Day was celebrated at the Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex with participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The program of celebrations featured the finals of the international beauty contest of Akhal-Teke horses as well as the ceremony of awarding winners and prizewinners of the art contest for the best images of “heavenly” horses.

Ten magnificent Akhal-Teke horses took part in the finals of the international beauty contest, including the four-year-old dark-brown stallion Berkararlyk (power) who was named Turkmenistan's most beautiful horse of 2018. The horse owner, private breeder from Ashgabat Begmyrat Khodzhaliyev, was awarded a car.

There were also named the winners of the art contest for the artistic embodiment of the image of the Akhal-Teke horse in the works of fine and decorative art. They were awarded cash prizes worth from 1 to 3 thousand US dollars.

