International equestrian exhibition opens in Ashgabat

An international equestrian exhibition has opened at the exhibition hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. It brought together representatives of the Russian Federation, the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Estonia and other countries.

The exhibition aims to further develop partnership relations, establish business and scientific contacts in the field of horse industry. It covers all the areas of the industry development, such as horse sports, pedigree breeding, hippodrome business, horse breeding and also goods for horses, such as accoutrements, outfit, forage, food additives and veterinary products.

Horse breeding foreign companies presented their technologies in the field of designing and equipping equestrian complexes, production and supply of transport for horse transportation, organization of auctions and live broadcasts from races or long-distance horse marathons.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018