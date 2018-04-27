President of Turkmenistan participates in VIII meeting of International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding

The International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding held its VIII meeting in Ashgabat. The meeting was chaired by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting participants discussed issues relating to the interaction of horse breeders from different countries that specialize in Akhal-Teke thoroughbred horses breeding, improving this breed and developing its pedigree and sports qualities.

Speaking at the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the Association currently accounts for 137 legal entities and individuals from 32 countries, and their number is growing from year to year, which is evidence of the expanding scale of cooperation.

The International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding was established in 2010 with the headquarters in Ashgabat. The coordinated work of the members of the Association makes it possible to conduct efficient work on the popularization of the Akhal-Teke horses that represent the national treasure of the Turkmen people.

