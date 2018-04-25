President of Turkmenistan concludes his state visit to Uzbekistan

On the last day of his state visit to Uzbekistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the city of Urgench, where they laid flowers at the monument to the great Turkmen poet, Magtymguly Fragi, and attended the opening of the House of Turkmen-Uzbek Friendship.

The heads of state acquainted themselves with the book stock of the library of the House of Turkmen-Uzbek Friendship and viewed an exhibition consisting of paintings on the history and present day of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Then, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev left for Khiva, one of the oldest cities in Central Asia.

In Khiva, the heads of state visited famous in the East Shirgazi Madrasah, whose graduates later became famous scientists and poets, including the classic of Turkmen poetry, Magtymguly Fragi.

In the afternoon, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended a concert of art masters of the two countries at the regional Musical-Drama Theater.

After the concert, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev went to the Urgench International Airport from where the Turkmen leader departed for home.

