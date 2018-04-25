Turkmen-Uzbek business forum takes place in Tashkent

The Turkmen-Uzbek business forum was held in Tashkent on the occasion of the state visit by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the forum, representatives of the state-owned and private structures of the two states discussed issues relating to increasing trade relations, export-import operations, the range and amount of goods supplied and services rendered to each other.

The plenary session concluded with the talks between representatives of the state-owned structures and private businesses of the two countries. Enhancing mutually beneficial partnership, creating new joint ventures and implementing investment projects were the focus of the talks. In conclusion, representatives of the business structures of the two countries signed contracts and memoranda on implementation of joint projects worth over USD 250 million.

