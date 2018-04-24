National exhibition of Turkmenistan opens in Tashkent

The national exhibition of Turkmenistan has opened in Tashkent on the occasion of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to Uzbekistan. The economic exhibition has been organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan jointly with the National Exhibition Company “Uzexpocenter” with the view of enhancing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The exhibition demonstrates the achievements and prospects for development of the Turkmen economy, its investment and export potential. The exhibition presents such branches of Turkmenistan's national economy as oil and gas, heavy industry, construction industry, transport and communications, agriculture, chemical, textile and food industries, carpet weaving, medicine, science and education, as well as culture, sports and tourism.

The national exhibition of Turkmenistan aroused great interest among representatives of the Uzbek state-owned organizations and businesses, serving as an efficient platform for promotion of Turkmenistan’s commodities to the foreign markets.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018