Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold summit talks in Tashkent

As part of his state visit to Uzbekistan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. During the one-on-one talks followed by the talks with participation of the two delegations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues relating to the Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation in the light of the agreements reached earlier and other prospects of cooperation.

The sides noted the great opportunities available for Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the full implementation of the potential of cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres that are of great importance for ensuring peace, stability and sustainable development of the entire region.

Economic cooperation was the focus of the talks. In this regard, the two heads of state discussed issues relating to enhancing the long-term partnership in manufacturing sectors, as well as deepening the relations between the border regions of the two countries whose potential is significant.

The sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, as well as a number of current regional and global issues of mutual interest. In this regard, the sides agreed to continue to support each other at the UN, CIS, OIC and other international and regional organizations, noting the importance of cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, organized crime and other global challenges.

During the talks, the President of Turkmenistan proposed to establish a Consultative Council of the Heads of State of Central Asia to address the pressing problems of the region. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also said that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, stands ready to provide political space for holding an intra-national Afghan dialogue under the UN auspices.

In turn, the Uzbek leader said that Uzbekistan would take part in the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline.

The President of Turkmenistan invited his Uzbek counterpart to visit Turkmenistan at his convenience. The invitation was accepted with gratitude. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

The talks concluded with the ceremony of signing bilateral documents. The sides signed the Program of Cooperation in transport for 2018-2020; the Program of Scientific and Technical Cooperation for 2019-2020; the Agreement on sanatorium recreation of children in the Avaza National Tourist Zone; the Memorandum on transit transportation of ammonium nitrate; the Agreement on interregional cooperation; the Program of Cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2019; the Agreement on establishment of Trade Houses of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan; the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in sports; the Agreement on cooperation in plant quarantine; the Agreement on establishment of the Business Council between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries; the Protocol on approval of the Action Plan on Cooperation in the field of certification for 2018. On the outcomes of the visit, the sides also signed documents on cooperation between public associations, research institutes, higher education establishments and other institutions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

To the applause of the ceremony participants, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a Joint Statement. After the signing ceremony, the heads of state made statements for the mass media in which they expressed full satisfaction with the results of the talks.

In the second half of the day, the President of Turkmenistan laid flowers at the Monument of Independence and Humanism in the main square of Tashkent - Mustakillik, as well as at the Monument to the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov. Then, the heads of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan laid flowers at the bas-relief of Magtymguly Fragi in the center of Tashkent and took part in the opening of “Ashgabat” park.

