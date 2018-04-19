International forum on history of musical art opens in Ashgabat

An international scientific conference and festival entitled “Ancient Sources of Musical Art” has started in Ashgabat.

The forum has brought together scientists, musicologists, musicians, philologists and art critics from Russia, USA, France, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Korea, India, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The conference participants discussed issues relating to the study of history of music, musical art of the Turkmen people, as well as preservation of the musical heritage. The conference then split into thematic sections that were held at the Museum of Fine Arts, the State Academy of Arts and the State Museum of the State Cultural Center where historians presented archaeological information about ancient musical traditions of the Turkmen people and made a number of reports on the musical art and instruments of the various peoples.

In the evening, musicians of different countries performed at the concert of friendship at the National Musical Drama Theater named after Magtymguly.

