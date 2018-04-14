UN General Assembly adopts two Turkmenistan-initiated resolutions

The UN General Assembly adopted without a vote two resolutions entitled “World Bicycle Day” and “Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea” at the 82nd meeting of the 72nd session. The draft resolutions were prepared at Turkmenistan’s initiative.

Announcing this news at a government meeting, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov noted that 56 countries co-sponsored the resolution on World Bicycle Day, and 19 countries co-sponsored the resolution on Cooperation between the UN and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

In this regard, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the adoption of the above-mentioned resolutions that were initiated by Turkmenistan provided evidence of the country’s growing international reputation. The head of state issued instructions on preparations for World Bicycle Day to be celebrated annually on June 3 in accordance with the decision of the UN General Assembly. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also instructed the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other relevant officials to organize events marking the adoption of the above-mentioned resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

