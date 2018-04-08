World Health Day celebrated with large-scale bicycle ride in Ashgabat

A large-scale bicycle ride took place in Ashgabat in celebration of World Health Day with participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The head of state kick started a 15-kilometer bicycle ride at the head of a cycling convoy.

The event also saw participation of the government officials, students of the capital’s higher education establishments, representatives of labor collectives, public organizations and establishments of Ashgabat.

Bicycle rides, cross-country races and other sporting events marking World Health Day were held in all regional centers of the country.

