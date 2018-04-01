Turkmenistan’s chemical industry development prospects discussed in Ashgabat

Ashgabat hosted an international scientific conference entitled “Turkmenistan’s Chemical Industry in the Way of Progress” celebrating Day of Workers of the Chemical Industry. The forum brought together more than 30 companies operating in the chemical industry from Russia, the United States, Germany, China, Japan, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark and other countries.

As was noted at the conference, Turkmenistan's resource potential allows the country to produce a wide range of chemical products that are in high demand at the international markets. Production of mineral fertilizers and implementation of projects in this area with foreign partners were the focus of discussions.

Summarizing the discussions, the conference participants noted that the exchange of views helped them to identify priority directions for diversification of cooperation in the chemical industry and would facilitate implementation of Turkmenistan's export potential.

